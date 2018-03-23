Intervallo releases limited vinyl reissues of proto-industrial and experimental music





Focusing on ambitious, avant-garde, and genre defying works from Italy’s past, Milan based imprint Intervallo has announced two more entries in its continuing series of “Library Music” reissues – Gerardo Iacoucci’s Industria N.1 (1972) and Narassa’s Guerra e Angoscia (1973). Newly remastered and featuring artwork by Dinamo Milano, each LP is available in a limited edition of 300 copies and can be ordered via SoundOhm; digital editions were released in December and are available via the Intervallo Bandcamp. As stated, both albums are part of the “Library Music” series, which feature early experimental recordings commissioned and owned by record labels and licensed for use in television programs, radio, and as stock background music; relics of “the golden age of the record industry,” these albums are a Holy Grail of proto-industrial innovation.

Narassa – the moniker of composer and saxophonist Alessandro Brugnolini – released Guerra e Angosica, which roughly translates to “War and Distress,” in 1973 and was his second for Rome’s Rotary label. Between the mid ’60s to the 80’s, Brugnolini contributed numerous recordings for use in TV and film.

A notable jazz pianist and founder of Scuola Poplare di Musica di Testaccio (Popular School of Music of Testaccio) in Rome, Gerardo Iacoucci released Industria N.1 in 1972; using the concept of a factory as a place of left wing thought and political idealism against the alienation of the workplace and the rise of the right wing in the early ’70s. The album utilizes techniques of Musique Concrète – built from field recordings of machines, tools, and natural ambience in factories and workshops.

Intervallo

Bandcamp

SoundOhm

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)