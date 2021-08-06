



Following the release of the band’s debut EP last October, followed by a benefit cover of Killing Joke’s “The Wait,” Three One G Records has announced the first full-length album from hardcore/noise act Deaf Club. Recorded on January 6, 2021, Productive Disruption presents the band’s “death threat to some, love letter to others” sound that stands in direct opposition to the “aimless, unplanned, asinine and delusional” events of that date – colloquially referred to as The Insurrection; calling their approach “intentional, tactical, bitterly relevan” by contrast, the record showcases Deaf Club’s deliberate and confrontational brand of hardcore punk, blending Justin Pearson’s acerbic lyrics with the thrashing rhythms of drummer Scott Osment and bassist Justin Klein and the dual-guitar assault of Brian Amalfitano and Tommy Meehan, complete with scathing electronic frequencies for extra noisy measure. A video for the opening track, “For a Good Time, Call Someone Else,” has been released, with the track available to preview stream on Bandcamp; mixed by Pseudo Beast and mastered by Brent Asbury, Productive Disruption will be released on January 6, 2022 via Three One G Records and Sweatband Records. With pre-orders now available, the record will be available in two vinyl variants – the “persecutor color” limited to 700 copies, and the “pyrolysis color” limited to 300 copies – as well as a cassette edition limited to 100 copies. Additionally, Deaf Club performed a full live set of Productive Disuption, available through Patreon.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)