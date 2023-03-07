



Following up on the preceding “Tempest” and “Violence Rising” singles, Samantha Franco has revealed the latest offering from the forthcoming full-length debut under the darkwave and electro-pop banner of BARA HARI. Shot by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, and directed and edited by Franco, “House of the Devil” was inspired by the works of Giallo horror director Dario Argento, and continues to showcase the artist’s multi-facted approach to BARA HARI’s music, in which sound and vision are inextricably linked; with dancers Isabella Sophia, Veronica Lynn, Jaymie Addison, and Jessica Cohen adorning costumes designed by Franco, the video depicts her as “a devilish woman and her demons infiltrating a holy space,” presenting a cinematic depiction of themes of the repercussions of failing to address personal issues.







Released today, March 7, via Re:Mission Entertainment, “House of the Devil” is available digitally on Bandcamp. After the Pandora’s Box and Dark New Day EPs, the Lesser Gods full-length album is due for release via Re:Mission Entertainment later in 2023.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)