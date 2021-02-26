



U.K. indie label Blind Colour has released Rhythm Spirit, the latest album from trippy electro/ambient act Ink Project. Written, produced, and mixed by Jez Lloyd, the record features guest vocal performances by the likes of Coreysan, Fifi Rong, and Yazmyn Hendrix; born in Trinidad and based in Bristol, Corseyan appears on the album’s first single, “Feeding the Fire,” released in September, while the second single, “The End,” followed in December and features Rong, who is Chinese and based in London, both adding their unique outernational flavors to Ink Project’s blend of trip-hop, soul, future dub, leftfield, and broken beat. Both singles received high praise from such outlets as Don Letts’ BBC 6 Music show, XLR8R, NPR, and more, helping to garner anticipation for Rhythm Spirit, mixed and mastered by Aneek Thapar. In addition to its nine original tracks, the record includes eight remixes by the likes of Synkro, Charles Webster, Telemachus, Babe Roots, and Gaudi. Released today, February 26, on Blind Colour, Rhythm Spirit is available in digital and vinyl formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)