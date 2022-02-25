



Metropolis Records has announced the addition of legendary post-punk act Chameleons UK to its roster, with the Edge Sessions (Live From the Edge) album due to be released this spring. The album presents a live recording from May of 2021, showcasing seven of the band’s classic songs performed by the current lineup of founding members vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess and guitarist Reg Smithies joined by new members Stephen Rice on drums and guitarist Chris Oliver. Rounding the album out to 10 full tracks are three additional live recordings from the ChameleonsVox era.

Formed in Manchester, England in 1981, Chameleons UK released three albums during its original tenure, marking Chameleons UK as one of the scene’s most prominent cult acts ; commercial success eluded the band, although their darkly atmospheric brand of proto-goth/rock and post-punk made Chameleons UK a fixture of the Manchester scene before disbanding in 1987 amid personal tensions and the sudden death of the band’s manager, Tony Fletcher. Several spinoff projects, live recordings, and compilation appearances followed until the band reconvened in 2000, leading to 2001’s Why Call It Anything album and further live performances and releases before once again disbanding in 2003. Burgess and drummer John Lever would then perform and tour together as ChameleonsVox from 2009 to 2014; Lever died in 2017.

The band has been cited by the likes of Oasis, Moby, The Killers, The Flaming Lips, Interpol, and The Verve as a key influence. With Mark Burgess enjoying his most prolific run of touring prior to the global pandemic, this new collection can be seen as a celebration of the world now adjusting to the “new normal” and live shows becoming possible again. Edge Sessions (Live From the Edge) is due for release on April 15 in digital, CD, and 2-LP vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp. As well, after a performance in Frankfurt, Germany in June, Chameleons UK will be embarking on a tour of North America from September 7 to October 15 supporting Theatre of Hate and The Mission UK; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)