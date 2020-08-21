



One of the electro/industrial and goth scene’s most revered festivals has made clear that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be a deterrent, but rather a motivator to find new avenues for live events. As such the 2020 edition of InFest will be conducted as a virtual online festival, dubbed Stay-In-Fest; taking place on Saturday, August 29 between 12:00pm/noon and 12:00am/midnight British Summer Time, tickets for the festival are available now via Twitch.

With all of the bands performing via livestream in their own studios, Stay-In_Fest will be host to a number of special exclusive features – London After Midnight will be premiering three new songs, while LORE will be premiering the new song “Until the Day I Die (A Gothic Wedding Song).” As well, Normoria will be premiering a new song, “Who the Hell Are You,” legendary dark rock act The Cassandra Complex will debut some of the material off the band’s new album, and IAMX will be performing a special unplugged acoustic set. Other bands on the bill include Klack, Matt Hart, Cervello Elettronico, Berlyn Trilogy, Mr. Kitty, and Attrition with a performance of a dark ambient horror soundtrack; DJs for the festival includes the likes of Gillywoo, Katalamøde, Ali* (Ali-star), Nollipop, and Inertia’s DJ Reza & Nikita. Additional information on the bands and the Stay-In-Fest event can be found on the InFest website.

As a charity event, Stay-In-Fest will be conducted in aid of three organizations – Beat Cancer, Cure DM CIC (Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy), and MIND: The Mental Health Charity; information on all three charities can be found via their websites. Donations to support InFest and these charities can also be made via Stay-In-Fest‘s Streamlabs tips, with additional info available via the InFest donations website.

InFest/Stay-In-Fest

Website, Facebook, Stay-In-Fest Facebook Event Page, Twitter, YouTube

Beat Cancer

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Cure DM CIC

Website, Facebook, Twitter

MIND: The Mental Health Charity

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)