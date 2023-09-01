



Claudio Ravinale – a.k.a. Infernalizer – has long made his mark as the vocalist for Disarmonia Mundi, as well as being a regular contributor to 5 Star Grave, The Stranded, and particularly The Silverblack. Now, he is once again stepping up to present his own brand of gothic and melodic metal, releasing “What We Do in the Shadows” as his latest single. Produced by The Silverblack bandmate NeroArgento, the song offers the second taste of his forthcoming After Dark album; with gloomy and nocturnal keyboard passages accenting powerful riffs and somber melodies inspired by the likes of Iron Maiden, Danzig, Type O Negative, The Sisters of Mercy, and more, the song is soon to be followed by other album cuts like “Death Wish,” “Falling in Slow Motion,” and “This is My Yard.” Of “What We Do in the Shadows,” Ravinale explains that the song was originally written after the preceding single, “What Did You Expect?,” intended to be a B-side and a tribute to Deep Purple, with the intro mirroring the spectral vibes of Ghost; he continues, “The chorus clearly represents the intention to write an arena rock-style anthem to sing with fists in the air, the lyrics focusing on the inner fascination with the darker sides of human nature.” The videos for “What Did You Expect?” and “What We Do in the Shadows” were both directed by Giacobino Photo and Video Makers.











After Dark marks Infernalizer’s second full-length effort, due for release on October 27 via Rockshots Records; mastered at Sterling Sound Studio in Nashville by Grammy-winning engineer Ted Jensen, the vinyl album is now available for pre-order via the label’s webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)