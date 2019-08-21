



German synthpop duo digital ENERGY has signed to Infacted Recordings and will release a digital three track single through the label on September 13. The Trust single features a newly remade version of the title track, which was previously released as a limited edition CD in 2017, along with a club edit and a reworking of the song “Fear” from the 2007 EP of the same name, all recorded and produced by Rob Dust. A music video for “Trust” is also due to premiere on September 5, featuring design and concepts by digital ENERGY member Bernd Kupke, along with camera and editing by M.Burghardt and T. Nicodemus. The Trust single is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, with the duo stating that a new EP and a third full-length album are also in the works.









