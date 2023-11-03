



It has been five years since Uwe Kallenbach began work on Nuquatron, but today, November 3 sees the culmination of his labor with the release of Gegenkraft. Stemming from his previous work in synthpop/electro act Syntec, his new solo outlet sees him taking things in a more personal direction with lyrics that deal with complex interpersonal relationships, societal conflicts, and the emotional toll these situations have on a person’s mind – with Kallenbach’s lyrics sung in German and English, the album features guest vocalist Bastian Hermann, while all composition and production was undertaken by Kallenbach. Gegenkraft was preceded in October by the Authentizit​ä​t EP, with the album now available digitally on Bandcamp via Infacted Recordings. Syntec disbanded in 2017 following the late 2016 release of the ironically titled The Beginning.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)