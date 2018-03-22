Inertia to tour the U.K. with Android Lust





Two of the electro/industrial scene’s most creative and prolific entitites – Inertia and Android Lust – will be embarking on a tour of the U.K. this June. This tour marks Android Lust’s first appearances in the U.K., with Global Citizen joining as a special guest. The tour begins on June 8 at The Railway Hotel in Southend, continuing until June 17 in Manchester; a full listing of tour dates can be found via the Inertia Facebook page.

Inertia

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Android Lust

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Global Citizen

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)