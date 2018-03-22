Mar 2018 22

Inertia to tour the U.K. with Android Lust0

Posted In News

Inertia to tour the U.K. with Android Lust
 
Two of the electro/industrial scene’s most creative and prolific entitites – Inertia and Android Lust – will be embarking on a tour of the U.K. this June. This tour marks Android Lust’s first appearances in the U.K., with Global Citizen joining as a special guest. The tour begins on June 8 at The Railway Hotel in Southend, continuing until June 17 in Manchester; a full listing of tour dates can be found via the Inertia Facebook page.

 

Inertia
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Android Lust
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
Global Citizen
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!