



With the electro/industrial band celebrating its 29th anniversary and in the midst of the Strange Daze Tour of the U.K., Inertia has announced the release of a new single, “Scowl.” The song finds the band at a crossroads between the past and present, as former co-vocalist and ex-drummer Alexys B returning to Inertia after seven years to lend her vocals alongside the current lineup of band leader Reza Udhin, guitarist Ollie Cater, keyboardist Andrew Lowlife, and drummer (and circus performer) Blue Jigsaw. The track also marks a return appearance by ex-Inertia member Tim Stephens, as well as Nick Bayford from Alexys B’s own rockabilly band Lady Luck Lexy & the Riverside Boys, and finally the one and only Steve White, whose credits include KMFDM, PIG, and 16volt. Due for release on Friday, August 13 via Cryonica Music and available to order now on Bandcamp, the digital single features additional remixes by CyberIndustries and Modulate, with the cover artwork depicting a demented clown created by Glen Wisbey.





