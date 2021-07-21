



With the second volume of the electro/industrial band’s Decade of Machines collection about to be released, Inertia has announced the Strange Daze Tour of the U.K., beginning on July 22. As the first alternative music tour to hit the U.K. post-pandemic, Strange Daze sees the band celebrating its 29th anniversary, joined by The Danse Society and Black Light Ascension as support acts; additionally, the tour will also see the band joined by The Frixion on the first four dates in Southend, Brighton, London, and Bristol, while Grave Diggers Union will be performing in Manchester, and Novus UK in Sheffield. A full listing of tour dates and links to purchase tickets can be found on the bands’ websites.







Compiling some of the band’s best tracks from 2007 to 2017, Decade of Machines – Volume 2 is due for release on July 23, with digital pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. The collection marks the band’s second release of 2021 following the New Format single/EP released in January and featuring remixes by Empirion, Kade, The Gothsicles, and more; the first Decade of Machines volume was released in 2005, collecting tracks spanning from 1994-2004.





