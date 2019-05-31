



Armalyte Industries has announced the debut EP from industrial/rock supergroup The Joy Thieves, titled This Will Kill That. Featuring over 30 active members, the band is presented as in a constant state of flux with the shifts in lineup to include “current, former, and touring members” of some of the biggest names in the scene, including MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Stabbing Westward, Machines of Loving Grace, Skatenigs, Lords of Acid, Pigface, CHANT, Mary’s Window, Blue October, 16volt, and more! The band states, “The Joy Thieves is not a band that collaborates with others. The Joy Thieves IS the collaboration.” Scheduled for release on June 28, The Joy Thieves’ This Will Kill That EP will be available digitally and in CD format, which includes a deluxe version limited to 250 signed copies.







As the first taste of what This Will Kill That has to offer, a music video for the title track has been released, directed by Joel Lopez. The video features in the band lineup, Chris Connelly (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Cocksure), Marcus Eliopulos (Stabbing Westward), Dave Suycott (Stabbing Westward, Machines of Loving Grace), Jeff Harris (Mary’s Window), Matt Clark (Mary’s Window), James Scott (She Rides Tigers), Dan Milligan (Drownbeat), and Ania Tarnowska (I Ya Toyah).

The Joy Thieves also contributed a remix of “Sick Like You,” the title track from fellow Armalyte Industries artist Drownd’s debut EP.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)