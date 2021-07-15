



Beginning in 2008 as a noise/rock act, New York’s Pop. 1280 has gradually evolved since its inception to incorporate elements of EBM, techno, industrial, and post-punk to become one of the most avant-garde entities in that city’s underground music scene. Now, the industrial/punk trio has announced the release of its fifth full-length album, titled Museum on the Horizon, signaled by the first single “Noncompliant.” The band explains the song’s themes to be about how “the systems that we use to support people are also the systems that control them,” with an emphasis on the perception of meritocracy in modern society, that “if you are in need you must have done something wrong to end up there.” With the single now available to stream via Bandcamp, Museum on the Horizon is now available for digital pre-order via Profound Lore Records, with a release date of September 24; physical CD and vinyl formats will be made available in mid-August. Of the record, the band further explains it to be a partial response to the difficulties the trio experienced in translating the more minimal and ambient sound of 2019’s Way Station to the live environment; written and partially performed prior to the pandemic, Museum on the Horizon is more representative of Pop. 1280’s “desire to play live and connect with other people,” focusing more on the driving sound of drum machines and a greater focus on beats and grooves.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)