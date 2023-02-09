



With the band referring to itself as “a social movement to expose the failure of the human race,” There Is No Us has announced the release of a new single, titled “Fame Whore.” With a corresponding music video to also appear, the song marks the first new material from the band since the 2018 Generation of Failure EP; the band has been gradually dropping teaser videos and posts on social media since late December, with the “Fame Whore” single and video to arrive on February 24 via Cleopatra Records. Pre-saves on major streaming outlets are available now. In December 2022, the band revealed a video for “In Violence We Trust” from the Farewell to Humanity EP, which originally debuted in 2015; a video for “Angel’s Face with Devil’s Hands” from Generation of Failure followed in January of this year.











Spearheaded by guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Andy Gerold and vocalist Jim Louvau, the band’s current lineup includes guitarist Jared Bakin and bassist Eddie Lopez, also of Soundmankillz. Gerold is also a member of The Joy Thieves and is best known for his past work with the likes of 16volt, Marilyn Manson, Ashes Divide, and more. Besides being a vocalist, Jim Louvau has provided photography and visual design for SKOLD, Filter, Greg Puciato, and Avenged Sevenfold. The two have worked together with Bakin in Victims in Ecstasy and The Attitude. “Fame Whore,” along with the rest of the forthcoming record, sees the band working with celebrated producer Sean Beavan, best known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, 3TEETH, Sammi Doll, SINE, Programmable Animal, and his own 8MM.

