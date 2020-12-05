



Musician/producer Joe Haze has unveiled his latest endeavor, which finds him teaming up with acclaimed guitarist George Lynch and Los Angeles artist Devix Aka (Devin Szell), collectively known as The Banishment. Formed through a series of chance meetings and several years of false starts, the trio present an industrialized brand of what they refer to as dream punk, the first example of which is the introductory single “Lost Horizon.” With a full-length self-titled album currently in the works, the single made its debut via The Banishment’s IndieGoGo campaign, whose flexible goal of $30,000 aims to fund the album’s production and recording costs; with plans for The Banishment to be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the various perks to the campaign include autographed copies, T-shirts, test pressings, handwritten lyrics, various pieces of Lynch’s equipment used in the making of the album including a signed LTD guitar, and a series of original canvas paintings created by Lynch and Devix Aka.







The Banishment first began with a series of recording sessions between Lynch and Haze in 2015, driven by the guitarist’s desire to push for a darker and more chaotic musical territory than he had been previously known for in such groups as Dokken and Lynch Mob. Haze has established himself as a prominent producer and mixer, having worked with the likes of Raymond Watts (<PIG>), Chuck Mosley, Primitive Race, Dissonance, 8MM, as well as Gladys Knight, David Archuleta, Jedd Supply (Air Supply), and having served as a live guitarist for Lords of Acid. Although the project was in danger of being shelved or released as a purely instrumental outing after five years of failed attempts to secure a proper vocalist, a chance meeting between Haze and Devix Aka at the 2019 ColdWaves festival led to the band’s final culmination; Devix, having served in such underground L.A. bands as The Narcosis Design and Symbolism, which featered original members of Samhain and Christian Death, is a key player in the burgeoning dream punk subgenre, which especially excited Lynch. The trio have been working around the restrictions of the COVID-19 lockdowns, with plans to have the album completed and released in February 2021.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)