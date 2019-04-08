Indarra releases remix companion EP to debut album





Having released the Walk On Fire debut in November 2018, Indarra – the new project of vocalist Sue Hutton – has followed up the album with the release of a remix companion, Fire Flight. The EP features five remix tracks from the likes of producer Chris Perry (Pink Martini, The Jam), and Indarra’s own Kevin Laliberté, along with goth/industrial heavyweights Panic Lift and Attrition. Available now on all digital formats, Fire Flight – A Remix Collection was released on March 15 via Metropolis Records, with Indarra also having recently performed as the supporting act on Attrition’s Ides of March Tour; further live dates are currently being planned for the remainder of 2019.





Indarra

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)