



In the Nursery, the Sheffield-based darkwave and neo-classical duo of identical twins Klive and Nigel Humberstone, has released a music video for the band’s new single, “Ektachrome (The Animator).” Consisting primarily of home movie footage of the brothers shot by their late father Arthur, the video expands upon the song’s themes of reminiscence and recollection, the song drawing inspiration fom the orchestral French pop of the early ’70s, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, as well as the classic scores of John Barry; the band describes the song and video, “imagine home cinema in the ’70s accompanied by your father’s choice record collection.” With amateur films dating back to the mid-’30s, Arthur Humberstone was a prominent animator whose credits include such titles as Yellow Submarine, Watership Down, and Animal Farm, with Klive and Nigel commenting, “We’re fortunate to have such vivid documents and reminders of our grandmother, grandfather, mother, father, and elder brother – visual memories that will remain etched in the psyche.”







“Ektachrome (The Animator)” is the latest single from In the Nursery’s forthcoming Humberstone album, due for released on April 8. With the title being the brothers’ family name, the record was recorded throughout 2021 when Klive and Nigel celebrated their sixtieth birthday, and the fortieth anniversary of the band, the brothers explaining that “As composers, the two of us are conscious of the connection between music and memory. The loss of family is a strong emotion, one that we’ve harnessed to revisit our past. Our antecedents have been a catalyst and a stimulus for this new album; it has been good to reconnect and remember.” Each track on Humberstone is prefixed with an H-number designation to indicate the order in which ideas were formulated during the writing process, further indicating its reflective themes. Guest appearances on the album include drummer David Electrik, cellist Liz Hanks, and Steve Wright on trumpet, with the brothers having recorded, produced, and mixed the album in their Beehive Works studio in Sheffield. Now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp, Humberstone follows 2017’s 1961 album.





In the Nursery

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)