



It’s difficult to believe that In Strict Confidence has been active for more than three decades, with the pioneering electro/industrial act now announcing the release of a new album to celebrate its legacy. Due to arrive on “the spookiest date of the year,” Mechanical Symphony presents 12 of the band’s most beloved songs reimagined as orchestral versions; with the September 29 reveal of the “Zauberschloss” music video acting as the album’s first offering, the album includes rearrangements of such hits as “Forbidden Fruit,” “Morpheus,” “Seven Lives,” “Somebody Else’s Dream,” “Set Me Free,” “Silver Bullets,” and “My Despair,” with the album also including a second disc of fully instrumental renderings. Mechanical Symphony is due to arrive on Friday, October 13 in digital, double-CD, and double-vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via the In Strict Confidence webstore. Mechanical Symphony marks the first new release from In Strict Confidence since the 2019 RMXONE remix collection.





In Strict Confidence

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)