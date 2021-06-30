



The 1996 release of Cryogenix, the debut album from In Strict Confidence, not only signaled the arrival of what would become one of the most trailblazing entities in the world of electro/industrial, but also helped to establish the now legendary status of the Zoth Ommog label. 25 years later, the band is now celebrating this momentous album with a special deluxe package that features the original 12 tracks newly remastered, along with rare and unreleased bonus material; among them is a remix of “Dementia” created by fellow German electro body movers Funker Vogt. This 25th anniversary edition of Cryogenix marks the first time the album is available in both CD and digital formats since Zoth Ommog closed its doors in 2000; a reissue by Metropolis Records in 1998 featured an alternate track listing, which removed the song “Inside,” as well as adding two remixes and a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Stripped.” Released on June 28, the digital edition of Cryogenix can be found on Bandcamp, while CDs can be purchased directly from the In Strict Confidence webstore; the band’s last album, Hate2Love was released in September of 2018, followed by the RMXONE remix collection in 2019. Additionally, In Strict Confidence has several live dates planned for the end of 2021, and is scheduled to appear at the Amphi and M’era Luna festivals in summer of 2022; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.





In Strict Confidence

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)