After a four year absence Belgian electronic project Implant returns with its tenth full-length album, Oxynoxe-X. The all new album is the product of the group’s grueling process of “write-delete-rewrite” to strip the songs down to the essentials while still maintaining the complex layers of driving beats, voracious sounds, hypnotic melodies, and the acerbic vocals of Len Lemeire to dig deep into the brains of devotees. According to the group, the album is an exploration of the quest for balance and oxygen in modern, high-tech society. Oxynoxe-X will be available in standard CD and limited double CD editions, with the deluxe version to include exclusive bonus tracks inspired by modular synthesizers; a voyage into dark sonic abstractions with the machines leading the way. Oxynoxe-X is due out November 10 on Alfa Matrix, and is available for pre-order now via Storming the Base and the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp.

