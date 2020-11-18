



One of the mainstays of modern electro, Imperative Reaction has announced the release of Mirror, the band’s first full-length album of new material since 2011. Due for release on January 15, 2021 via Metropolis Records, the group’s seventh album presents 11 brand new tracks that founder Ted Phelps calls “the most diverse album we’ve released.” He goes on to state that “I’ve never been as happy with an album as I am with this one,” with a lyric video for the album track “Glass” having made its premiere on November 11.







Pre-orders for Mirror in CD and digital formats are available via the Imperative Reaction website, the Metropolis webstore, and Bandcamp. Phelps has also expressed a desire to tour the album, stating that “there are many variables to this and it will be a bit before we can announce anything solid, but that is definitely where we’re headed.”

Imperative Reaction

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)