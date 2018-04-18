



Immersion, the joint project of Colin Newman (Wire, Githead) and Malka Spigel (Githead, Minimal Compact) has released “Microclimate,” the first single from the upcoming album, Sleepless. The pulsating and expansive track with a warm, cinematic feel and accompanying video premiered at Stereogum and can be heard and viewed on the duo’s YouTube channel.







The addition of guitars, drums, and bass to the group’s signature analog synths gives the new album a sound that builds off of 2016’s Analogue Creatures Living on an Island, which followed a lengthy hiatus since the band’s 1999 Low Impact release, to create a richly layered sonic tapestry unfurling to encompass an array of moods. Sleepless is due out June 15 via the duo’s own Swim~ imprint, and is available for pre-order now in vinyl and digital formats via the label’s website.

In addition, after a June 8 performance in Brighton, U.K., Immersion will be conducting a tour of the U.S., beginning on June 23 in Los Angeles, CA and continuing until July 14 in Brooklyn, NY; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. Holy Fuck drummer Matt Schulz will be joining the duo for the tour, having made a guest appearance on Sleepless; other guests on the record include Gil Luz and Asi Weitz of EBM act Hexenschuss.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)