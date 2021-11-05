



In 2017, Helalyn Flowers’ Maxx Maryan, released the Tulpa debut EP of his IMJUDAS moniker; now, at long last, he has announced the project’s debut album, YrJudas, with today’s release of the “Ritual” single. Calling the track a “true human to freedom,” the song presents what Maxx refers to as surreal and esoteric themes of isolation and inner alienation, while also presenting the project’s overarching philosophy that “I am Judas, and you are too,” the album’s title referring to “your own Judas.” Drawing inspiration from the ’80s new wave stylings of Depeche Mode, Gary Numan, and Propaganda, with a healthy dose of guitars a la Killing Joke, the single will also be presented in various remixes created by the likes of 808.Dot.Pop, Cubic, Reichsfeind, and Acylum; the B-side track, “So Untrue” features additional vocals from Maxx’s Helalyn Flowers band mate and “inseparable infinite” Noemi Aurora, remixed by Aiboforcen. Released today, November 5, the Ritual EP is available digitally via Bandcamp. The forthcoming YrJudas album is expected to appear in early 2022 on Alfa Matrix.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)