



Last year marked the thirtieth anniversary for Australian darkwave and post-punk act IKON, with founding members Chris McCarter and Dino Molinaro continuing to carry the torch for the band through numerous lineups. Now, the group has announced a new special edition of On the Edge of Forever, IKON’s fourth album; originally released in 2001, the record saw guitarist Anthony Griffiths and drummer David Burns adding their distinctive touch to take the band away from the more electronic sounds of the preceding album This Quiet Earth, returning to IKON’s live roots. The 20th Anniversary Edition of On the Edge of Forever will be released on July 15 via DarkVinyl Records in a two-disc collection featuring the original album remixed and remastered, along with B-sides and previously unreleased tracks and demos; the album will be limited to 500 copies. The most recent album of new material from IKON was 2014’s Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, with the band apparently on a long streak of archival releases since then. Original vocalist Michael Aliani – a.k.a. Michael Carrodus – is currently in the darkwave act Chiron, having released The Sun Goes Downon January 17 of this year via DarkVinyl; available now on Bandcamp, the album features a remix by Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen, Lederman / De Meyer) and a guest appearance by IKON’s Dino Molinaro on bass and cello.





