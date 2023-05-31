



Christopher Gurney has been helming his synthpop and electronic project IIOIOIOII for more than a decade, releasing four albums since 2012, the last of which was 2019’s Chroma + Chromatic on the AnalogueTrash imprint. Now, he and Niki Gurney have signed the band to the eminent Distortion Productions, announcing the release of a new album in the latter half of 2023. Titled Dreaming, this fifth album will see IIOIOIOII delving further into their signature blend of lushly atmospheric soundscapes, tough yet danceable beats, and solid melodic hooks that makes the band a perfect fit for the label’s roster; prior to this signing, IIOIOIOII had contributed a remix to the Retold Fables album by Lorelei Dreaming, released by Distortion Productions in 2022.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)