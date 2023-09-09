



Earlier this year, Distortion Productions announced the addition of electro/synthpop act IIOIOIOII to its roster, with September 8 seeing the reveal of the band’s second single of 2023. “Legacy” sees Christopher Gurney continuing to explore darkly melodic atmospheres, accompanied by a music video filmed at The Milestone Club in Charlotte, NC by Daniel Fairchild; the venue was where Christopher and Niki Gurney performed their first live show as IIOIOIOII, the song’s lyrics relating “the lies of the music industry and silent sacrifices of musicians.” Like the preceding “Frozen Sea” single, “Legacy” serves as a taste of the band’s forthcoming album, titled Dreaming, expected to arrive later this fall via Distortion Productions. The single includes a remix of “Legacy” created by Adoration Destroyed, as well as a B-side cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Zero,” while the “Frozen Sea” single included the additional track “Change Your Mind” and a remix by Grendel. Dreaming will be IIOIOIOII’s fifth full-length album, following 2019’s Chroms + Chromatic.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)