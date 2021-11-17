



Following the release of the French witchwave act’s full-length debut earlier this year, -ii- (pronounced as “Two Eyes”) has unveiled a music video for the track “My Flesh.” Directed by producer Benjamin Racine and edited by vocalist Hélène Ruzic, the video is described as “an ode to the flesh as a raw material, artless, imperfect, profoundly human in every way possible.” Inspired by the artwork of Magritte and Caravaggio, as well as the work of filmmaker David Lynch and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, “My Flesh” presents a nude model, her head and facial features concealed to draw further attention to her enigmatic yet sensual poses; Ruzic further explains the song and the video to be a feminine statement, the woman deriving pleasure on her own terms, calling it “‘ars erotica’ – a truth of the body, emancipated from guilt.” Censored by YouTube and available to view on Vimeo, “My Flesh” marks -ii-‘s second music video after “Void,” with both songs from the Extinction debut album released on March 10 of this year; the album is available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp.









-ii-

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)