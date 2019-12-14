



Having established himself as one of the most prolific and prodigious figures in modern music, Ihsahn pays tribute to his roots with the announcement of Telemark, the first of two EPs dedicated to his home county. With each EP containing five tracks, the first Telemark release will showcase the darker and more aggressive side of Ihsahn’s abilities with the composer writing lyrics in his native Norwegian for the first time in his career; stating that the EP “feels very much closer to home in many ways,” he describes this first EP as returning to the black metal aesthetics of his early work with Emperor and Thou Shalt Not, comment that “I wanted to distil the basic, bare bones black metal influences of my musical roots, given the overall concept, writing something for and from Telemark.” He goes on to hint that the second EP will present the “more progressive, experimental and mellow elements” of his music. Among the first EP’s five tracks are covers of Iron Maiden’s “Wrathchild” and Lenny Kravitz’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Is Dead,” with a music video for the opening single “Stridig” released on December 12.







Due for release on February 14, 2020 via Candlelight Records, the first Telemark EP is currently available for pre-order in CD, digital, and vinyl formats; Ihsahn also states his intention to perform Telemark live, commenting that he intends “to build the live set, piecing songs from my catalogue that fit with the aesthetics of the EP.” Telemark will make its live premiere at the 2020 Inferno Festival, which takes place April 9-12, 2020 in Oslo; further information can be found on the Inferno website.

Ihsahn

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Candlelight Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Inferno Festival

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)