



Ihsahn has proven himself over 32 years to be a fearless musical explorer, with his forthcoming EP seeing him take his music into the realm of the educational. The Fascination Street Sessions sees him working with acclaimed producer/engineer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Arch Enemy, Dimmu Borgir) in cooperation with URM Academy’s online program for music production, who captured the recording and production process on video. “I’ve been working with Jens and his team for mixing and mastering for over a decade,” Ihsahn explains, stating that the nature of the course necessitated Bogren’s involvement from the demo process on, with the latter adding commentary to detail the production techniques – mic placements, preamps, drumhead tunings, and more – with plans for a thorough course to become a regular staple at URM Academy. Calling it an amazing and educational experience, and one that he is very pleased with, Ihsahn continues, “Both the Fascination Street and URM teams were incredible, and I believe everyone involved had a great time, in spite of 14–16 hour workdays.” The Fascination Street Sessions EP features two original compositions and a cover of “Dom Andra,” originally by Swedish band KENT; providing guest vocals on the cover is Jonas Renske of Katatonia, with keyboardist Øystein H. Aadland taking lead vocals for “The Observer.” Ihsahn’s longtime drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen also appears on the EP, with “Contorted Monuments” acting as the introductory single. Fascination Street Sessions follows Ihsahn’s 2020 Telemark and Pharos EPs, and is due for release on March 24 via Candlelight Records





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)