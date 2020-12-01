



Kristopher Robin and John Brown have announced the debut of their new project, Ideologue, with the release of the single “I Can’t Hear You.” According to Robin, the track ties into a larger concept the duo will be exploring in Ideologue, creating “a complete multimedia concept with underlining stories that tell different aspects of what it is like to be a victim of social archetypes and stereotypes of what someone should be.” He further explains the concept as a semi-fictional action story that will unfold over six parts, with plans to present the story not just musically, but also visually in multiple media platforms, including live performances. Ideologue presents the latest culmination of Robin’s and Brown’s collective skills, the result of many years of thought and development, with the two having worked together in Emilys Gone Mad; additionally, Robin is best known for his work in tribally infused industrial act CHANT and electro/rock band Guild, while Brown has been a member of Poisoned Little Pill. The “I Can’t Hear You” single is available to stream now via the Ideologue website, with stickers offered for free when you sign up to the band’s mailing list.

Ideologue

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)