



The end of 2020 saw the release of the debut single by Ideologue, the new project of Kristopher Robin (ex-CHANT, Guild) and John Brown (Poisoned little Pill); as the first of a planned six-part action story, “I Can’t Hear You” begins a conceptual arc surrounding themes of being “a victim of social archetypes and stereotypes of what someone should be,” all part of a multimedia experience. Currently in the studio working on the duo’s debut album, Ideologue now announces the participation of the legendary Sean Beavan; best known for his work with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, God Lives Underwater, 3TEETH, Modal Citizan, Programmable Animal, and his own 8MM, Beavan will be contributing his skills in mixing and production to Ideologue’s album with plans for a release in mid-to-late 2021. Further elaborating on the ambitious action based concept, the band explains, “We chose to tell a semi-fictional tale of one man’s battle with his self, his lot in life and the battles that lurk around every corner.” In addition, Robin and Brown are nearing the completion of a music video for “I Can’t Hear You,” as well as finalizing details for the Ideologue live show and stage production, also looking to make its first appearance in early 2021. “I Can’t Hear You” is available to stream and purchase on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, IHeartRadio, Napster, TikTok, Tidal, Shazam, and TouchTunes.





