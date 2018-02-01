DiN Records founder Ian Boddy and renowned Norwegian guitarist Erik Wøllo continue their collaboration with a new album, Meridian. The composers’ follow-up to their debut release, Frontiers, and the 2014 EC12 ‎album takes listeners on a journey to an undiscovered country woven of Boddy’s analog synths and strings and Wøllo’s intricate guitar, which slowly unfurls beyond a shroud of foghorns and mist, emerging as couplets of up-tempo melodic tracks paired with ambient interludes to gradually build in intensity before retreating back into the fog. Meridian will be released February 16 on CD and limited to 1,000 copies; pre-orders are available now.





