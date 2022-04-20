



As Chris Corner gears up to take IAMX on tour to support his Machinate album, he also takes a trip down memory lane with a reissue of his 2011 Bernadette EP. Released on April 15, the new version supplements the original five tracks with the ArtBleedsMoney Rework, infusing the cabaret influence of the song with new vocals and modular synthesizers; as the latter component has become a more significant element in IAMX’s sound, the single showcases the project’s growth and experimental spirit, while the reissue also features the acoustic version of first heard in 2020 on the Echo Echo release and produced by Corner with Grammy winner David Bottrill (Peter Gabriel, TOOL, Placebo). The 2022 reissue of Bernadette is available for stream/purchase via Bandcamp.







In contrast to the full band experience of IAMX’s past, the Machinate Tour will see Corner performing solo, building each song through his vocals and modular synths; the North American leg will run from April 23 to May 11, followed in June by a European leg that will see IAMX also performing at Sinner’s Day Festival and Wave Gotik Treffen. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the IAMX website. Machinate was released on November 19, 2021 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; with physical formats sold out, the album is still available for stream/purchase on Bandcamp.





IAMX

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Unfall Productions

Website, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)