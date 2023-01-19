



Chris Corner seems incapable of sitting still, and fans could not be happier as IAMX has announced two albums and tours to come in 2023. First to occur will be the Fault Lines1 Tour of North America in support of the forthcoming album, which follows up on 2022’s Machinate; with tickets on sale today, January 19, for patrons and YouTube members and going on public sale on January 20, the tour will begin on May 27 in San Diego, continuing until June 29 in Los Angeles, with the last night featuring a special guest appearance by the incomparable cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy, Download, Scaremeister) opening the night with a set of unique electronic dance. Stops on the North American leg include Seattle, Portland, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City, Denver, Baltimore, Ausin, and Toronto. The European leg of the Fault Lines2 Tour will then pick up on September 26 and run until October 28, taking IAMX to Sweden, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Suriname, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, and Slovakia. A full listing of North American and European tour dates with ticket links can be found on the IAMX website. “It’s a deep relief to have my music life back,” Corner states, “I truly thought the toxic combination of destructive and bloodsucking streaming platforms like Spotify and the black void that Covid left us with was the begining of the end for independent artists. It’s been another lesson in self compassion and humility.” Joining Corner in the IAMX live band will be longtime members Janine Gezang and Jon Siren, bringing audiences a blend of new material from Fault Lines and beloved classics. Additionally, a celebratory tour announcement livestream for patrons and YouTube members will be airing today, January 19, at 2:00pm EST / 11:00am PST.









IAMX

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Unfall Productions

Website, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)