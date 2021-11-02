



After the comeback release of Sneaker Pimps’ Squaring the Circle earlier this year, Chris Corner has returned his creative focus to IAMX with the announcement of a new album, titled Machinate. With “Art Bleeds Money” acting as the record’s first single, Machinate sees Corner experimenting further with modular synthesizers in contrast to 2020’s Echo Echo, in which the artist performed acoustic versions of his songs; the new album draws primarily from a series of livestream performances during the 2020 lockdowns, with Corner reworking those performances into a studio album format, as well as two new tracks. Of the introductory single, he explains that “Somewhere deep within, I still have a purist, romantic, and obviously unrealistic desire for us all to be free of the shackles of commercialism,” the song specifically addressing the quandaries of the compatability of art with money; calling this dichotomy of art for the sake of money to be “a sick and bloodied version of its true self,” he states further that “the obsession with independence and the need to intimately connect with my audience in an alternate universe is with me always.” Machinate is due for release on November 19 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Corner’s own Unfall imprint (formerly Orphic Productions), with “Art Bleeds Money” available as a preview stream on Bandcamp; the single can also be found on on Spotify.





IAMX

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)