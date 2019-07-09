



British electro/rock quintet IAMWARFACE has released a video from the upcoming debut album Year of the Dragon, due out September 6 on the band’s own Warfacesounds Records. “Say My Name,” which marks the first of the band’s four acclaimed singles, was originally released in May 2016 and was featured in Sky Sports’ Champion League Football coverage. Founded in London in 2016 by Matt Warneford, the band draws influence from new wave and alternative acts including Depeche Mode, Kasabian, Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, and recently toured as a support act for Gary Numan. They also performed a live session for BBC Introducing. The group currently has six U.K. shows scheduled for late summer and autumn; a full listing of these dates can be found on the band’s website.









