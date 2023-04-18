



The Chicago-based “one woman musical army” known as I Ya Toyah has announced dates for her Children of the New Dawn Tour, running from May 11-27. Focusing on the Southwest and the West Coast of North America, the tour will see the electro/industrial artist performing material from her highly acclaimed Out of Order EP, as well as selections from her 2018 Code Blue album; the tour will take her through Seattle, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, New Orleans, as well as an appearance in the Out From the Shadows Festival in Portland. Joining I Ya Toyah on the Children of the New Dawn will be fellow underground acts Komrads and The Russian White, with select dates featuring Zen Hander, SINthetik Messiah, Jesusatanas, and The Mystic Underground. Prior to the tour, I Ya Toyah will also be performing in Denver at the Roxy on Broadway with eHpH and Hex Cassette. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on I Ya Toyah’s website. The artist is also currently at working on a new full-length album to follow up on the aforementioned Code Blue album and Out of Order EP. October of 2022 saw the release of her Ghosts EP, featuring acoustic renditions of three songs from those past efforts.

I Ya Toyah

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)