



Since the release of her Code Blue debut in late 2018, I Ya Toyah – a.k.a. Ania Tarnowska – has been steadily establishing herself as a singular force in electro/industrial music, working with the likes of The Joy Thieves and Julian Beeston’s Featured. Now, the Chicago based artist has unveiled a new single and music video, “Out of Order,” the title track from her upcoming EP. “I wrote it feeling these emotions and being unable to share them,” Tarnowska states about the song’s expression of isolation and turmoil felt during the lockdowns due to the global pandemic, and the resulting lack of togetherness and live music; she goes on to call the song an anthem of survival and perseverence, commenting that “In the future, the pandemic will be over, but the need for this connection will remain.”







“Out of Order” was composed and performed by I Ya Toyah, co-produced with mix and mastering engineer Nick Palazzo. The video, produced and shot by regular collaborator Joel Lopez of Lumbra Productions, further extrapolates the song’s themes with the visualization of a gradual mental breakdown. Inspired by both the reality of the pandemic and the surreal art of filmmaker David Lynch, the video addresses media misinformation and the personal isolation felt throughout the COVID-19 quarantines.







Now available to pre-order in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp, the Out of Order is due for release on March 26 and is the first new material from I Ya Toyah since the March 2020 release of the Code Blue Reloaded remix companion; she had also released a cover of Depeche Mode’s “It’s No Good” the following May.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)