



Ania Tarnowska has been rising through the ranks of the industrial music underground under her moniker of I Ya Toyah with great aplomb, proving her mettle as a formidable musician, producer, live performer, and collaborator. For her latest single, she presents a new rendition of “Vast Spaces” from her highly acclaimed Out of Order EP created by her compatriots in the Chicago collective The Joy Thieves; “When I received this remix,” I Ya Toyah explains, “I was driving and I immediately blasted it in my car’s speakers. I was blown away by the massive wall of sound it hit me with,” with Dan Milligan, James Scott, Dee J Nelson, and Skatenigs’ Phil Owen adding their own instrumental and vocal touches to transform the song into a “dark, dystopian, industrial/goth banger.” She goes on to say that the remix ultimately brought her to tears as she “knew right away how much work it took,” and that “In a million years I wouldn’t envision that someone would go to this extent to create a remix.” Mastered by James Scott at Populist Recording and Mastering, The Joy Thieves remix of “Vast Spaces” was released today, April 1, and is now available via Bandcamp, while the Out of Order EP, released on March 26, 2021, can be purchased in digital, CD, and limited edition vinyl formats.





I Ya Toyah

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

The Joy Thieves

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Skatenigs

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)