



The one woman musical army, having recently completed a campaign across North America in support of Stabbing Westward, has now revealed a new single, “Panic Room.” Marking the artist’s first release of new material in a year, the song sees Ania Tarnowska beginning a new collaboration with Walter Flakus, with the latter having joined I Ya Toyah onstage in Baltimore and New York City to perform the song during the aforementioned tour. “I have been such a huge fan of Walter, all my life,” Tarnowska comments, stating that Stabbing Westward’s music was a motivating factor in her relocation from Poland to the United States, “Dreams? Yes, they do come true; sometimes you just have to turn your life upside down and never give up… and do not give into the panic!” Flakus, having remixed I Ya Toyah’s previous “Pray” single, states, “From the first time I heard the Out Of Order EP, I knew Ania is something special,” going on to say that working with Tarnowska has been an exciting experience, with more singles to come from the two musicians. Produced and mixed by Flakus, and mastered by Howie Weinberg, “Panic Room” was released today, October 27, and is available digitally via Bandcamp. The single follows the October 2022 release of I Ya Toyah’s Ghosts acoustic EP, and the first new song from the artist since the 2021 Out of Order EP.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)