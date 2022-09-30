



While the airy sounds of acoustic piano are not necessarily unusual in the realms of underground electronic and industrial/rock, it is still somewhat rare for an artist to strip their work down to that single instrument. On her forthcoming Ghosts EP, the “one woman musical army” of I Ya Toyah does just that, as she performs three songs from her past releases to infuse an added touch of vibrant poignancy into her music. “I have more than one color, and more than one dimension,” states I Ya Toyah’s Ania Tarnowska, commenting on the myopic vision and stylistic restrictions many in the music industry have attempted to place her under, continuing to say that “This EP is a celebration of the independent spirit and the freedom to create that has been the backbone of I Ya Toyah from the very beginning.” The EP will feature piano renditions of “Pray” from the 2021 EP Out of Order and “Code Blue” and “Time Machine” off the Code Blue debut album from 2018; the Ghosts EP will be released on Friday, October 28 as a Bandcamp exclusive, with pre-orders going live on Friday, October 7. I Ya Toyah also will be releasing a small batch of Ghosts posters – autographed upon request – and a limited edition CD containing exclusive bonus content and a holographic sticker. Additionally, 15% of all physical album sales go toward the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides free and confidential support for people struggling with suicide ideation and emotional distress.

I Ya Toyah

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)