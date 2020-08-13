



With the release of her Code Blue debut in 2018, Chicago electro/industrial act I Ya Toyah burst out of the gates with lyrics addressing mental health and suicide prevention; now, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world, she has taken those subjects to a new level of productivity and positive reinforcement with the launch of an online art auction. Live at Charity Auctions Today and running until September 5, the auction features visual depictions and interpretations of her lyrics and the artists’ own experiences with suicide loss and mental health; “I am a suicide loss survivor, and the subjects of mental health and suicide prevention are a big part of my everyday mission,” states I Ya Toyah founder and front woman Ania Tarnowska, commenting that with the onset of the pandemic, “I began to worry about everyone who was being severely affected by this sudden hardship.” Among the contributing artists are the likes of Glenn Wm Oktober Wymore, Faith Betinis, India Yvee DeMinuit, Charlie Athanas, Robert Eaton, along with several fellow musicians like Mia FluxXx, Tara Saavedra (Morgue VVitch), Adrian Halo (Machines with Human Skin), and Mykee Moon Morettini (Moonbear Startiger); as a member of Chicago collective The Joy Thieves, Tarnowska’s band mates Lana Guerra and Dan Milligan, along with wife Lauren Milligan, also contributed pieces to the collection.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, with supervision and delegation by the Illinois Chapter; in addition, the money raised from the auction will also be helping the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – a 24/7 national network providing emotional support for those in distress and suicidal crisis – to aid in research and fund crisis centers. Bids and donations van be made on the auction website at Charity Auctions Today, where the full listing of available art pieces can be found. Tarnowska concludes by saying, “Mental health is so important, yet we still don’t talk about it openly enough to make a difference. With this auction, I’m hoping to change that.”

I Ya Toyah

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Art Auction For Mental Health at Charity Auctions Today

The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)