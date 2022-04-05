



Four years in the making, Los Angeles audiovisual artist Tara Busch is on the verge of releasing her latest full-length effort under the moniker of I Speak Machine, titled War, with the April 1 release of “Santa Monica” marking the album’s latest single. Featuring the guest vocals of Kendra Frost, Busch describes her vocal arrangements as “a sort of ‘angel on your shoulder’/’voice of reason’ approach” that contrasts with the themes of delirium and blurred reality. These themes are further represented in the video as the imagery draws heavily from Hollywood legend Judy Garland, particularly her 1964 performance of “By Myself,” with the main character – portrayed by Aylah Levine – presented as a troubled star unable to overcome her pain despite being loved and adored; stating that “addiction and delusion” became more appealing than reality for the character, Busch further explains that the video takes place “in her mind – on the beaches of Santa Monica, full of beautiful people, shiny, numb and smiling, slightly melting.” The video for “Santa Monica” was directed by Busch’s creative partner Maf Lewis at the Yard Theater in Los Angeles.







With her arsenal of vintage and analog gear, Busch recorded War with Sheffield producer Dean Honer, who also mixed and mastered the album. Having previously produced her output on her own, she comments that “women are set to different standards; it’s a million times more difficult to be taken seriously if you are a woman in this field, and I wanted to say ‘fuck you’ to that.” In addition to “Santa Monica,” Kendra Frost also lends her vocals to the opening title track, as well as co-writing “Push the Grease,” while the album also features a cover of the Concrete Blonde hit “Bloodletting (The Vampire Song).” Throughout the album, Busch deals with themes of trauma stemming not only from her own battle with alcohol addiction, but also the sociopolitical turmoil of the last presidential administration, The artist thus describes the album as “a culmination of all the different voices and mistakes and fun things I’ve done over my career,” with War due for release on April 22 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.

I Speak Machine is currently touring as a support act for Gary Numan in North America, with a full listing of dates available on the project’s website.





I Speak Machine

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)