



Having concluded 2021 with the “To the Core” single, U.K. electro/industrial artist Matt Hart continues to tease his forthcoming sophomore album with the second single, “Decimate.” As on previous releases, the song is part of a narrative cycle detailing dystopian worlds in which humanity struggles for survival, with “Decimate” finding the listener immersed in a frozen and uninhabitable wasteland; with the mechanical overlords aboveground on TERRA, the remaining humans reminisce on the on the time before they were driven to toil in the frigid depths, with “Decimate” balancing harsh electronic beats, cold pads, static guitars, and vocoder effects with Hart’s signature human roars. Thematically, “Decimate” and the upcoming Below the Terra Pt. 1 album continue and evolve the threads laid down by Hart’s 2019 TERRA 3808 album and the preceding Tales of Terra series, with the album expected for release in the early months of 2022. Mixed by Adi Calef and mastered by Rotersand’s Krischan Wesenberg, “Decimate” is available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp.









