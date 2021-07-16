



Since the release of the band’s acclaimed self-titled album just prior to the beginning of the pandemic lockdowns, noise/rock act Human Impact was forced to forego touring plans in favor of releasing a stream of singles, finally culminating in the release of EP01 in March of this year. Now, the quartet of Jim Coleman, Chris Spencer, Chris Pravdica, and Phil Puleo will be embarking on a U.S. tour this winter – beginning on November 26 in Brooklyn, NY and concluding on December 11 in Cleveland, OH, the band will be focusing on the mid-west and the east coast, with fellow noise/rockers Child Bite joining as the support act for the December dates. Although the band had managed to perform at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus on March 14, one day after the self-titled debut’s release via Ipecac Recordings, that show had turned out to be the venue’s final pre-COVID event; “We extremely happy to finally get out and start doing some live shows,” Coleman comments, going on to say that Human Impact’s music is best experienced in the live environment, with the band planning to continue touring in the U.S. and Europe through the next year. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.







Coleman and Puleo are both alumni of Cop Shoot Cop, while the latter also served with Pravdica as members of the legendary Swans. Spencer is best known for his tenure with Unsane, which also featured Swans veterans Vincent Signorelli. Released on March 13, 2020, Human Impact is now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; EP01 features material recorded during the same sessions, released almost a year-to-the-day on March 12, 2021. The EP can be purchased digitally, with a clear vinyl edition limited to 1,000 copies worldwide now available for pre-order, to be released on August 13.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)