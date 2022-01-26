



As the Mexico City noise pop band’s full-length debut album approaches, Howless has unveiled the second single from the record, titled “Rain and Ice.” Following the introductory “Levels” single, the song is further indication of the group’s shoegazing post-punk stylings, with the dreamy vocal interplay sure to remind many of the ambient and melodic waves of Lush and Slowdive in their heyday; with the band consisting of Dominique Sánchez, Sara Soto, Karla Ramirez, and Mauricio Tinajero, the quartet’s To Repel Ghosts album is due for release on February 18 via Static Blooms Records, produced by Rod Esquivel. Digital pre-orders for To Repel Ghosts are available now via Bandcamp, where both “Levels” and “Rain and Ice” can be preview streamed.









Howless

Static Blooms Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)