Hot Pink Satan unveils new music video





Pittsburgh based electronic duo Hot Pink Satan has released an official video for “Breathe,” the second single off of the band’s 2018 LP Spells. The darkly erotic S&M themed video focuses on connection and intensity, channeling the energy between band and audience during live performances into the relationship of dominant and submissive.







The video was shot, directed, and edited by band member Jeremy Creamer (a.k.a. allinaline), who formed Hot Pink Satan in 2017 with Clea Cutthroat. Since its formation, the band has released a series of singles, videos, and remixes prior to the Spells debut, released on October 26, 2018. The duo describes the sexually charged project as a dark electronic adventure into the sparkling flames of a “Hot Pink Hell.”





Hot Pink Satan

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)