



Finnish industrial doom project Horizon of the Mute has released a new song and accompanying lyric video for “The Mass.” Written, recorded, and mixed by Jani Koskela, the track is taken from the upcoming album, Sole Dogma, which will be released in September; this marks Horizon of the Mute’s third full-length album, following Chiliad Rite, released in January 2018. The Mass digital single is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp until the release of Sole Dogma; the single includes as the B-side track a live rehearsal recording of “Above Deep Waters,” whose original studio version was released on the 2016 Trobar Clus album.









Horizon of the Mute

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)