



Based in Paris, multinational indie rock and post-punk act Holbrook has released a new single and music video to signal the band’s forthcoming Aliens EP. “Nari Nari” marks the first new material from Holbrook since the 2017 Hello Angel EP, the band having opted to take a break in the midst of the global crisis. The song, like the corresponding video directed and edited by Vincent Cerda, presents the band’s philosophical approach in mingling the extremes of “hot and cold, light and dark, softness and violence.” The song was performed, arranged, and produced by the core trio of Moroccon/Canadian Ali Chafik, Arnaud Jacques from France, and Brazilian Nycollas Medeiros, with Chafik having composed the song and scripted the video. The fourth EP from Holbrook, Aliens is due for release on April 10, with the “Nari Nari” single now available on Bandcamp.









Holbrook

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)